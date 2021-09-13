OrganiCup

Organicup Menstrual Cup – Model A

OrganiCup Reusable Menstrual Clear Cup, Model A, for Light to Medium Flow, and Pre Childbirth with a Cotton Pouch. OrganiCup Menstrual Cups come in three sizes and are a great solution to managing your period each month. OrganiCup is an, award-winning, Danish company and they are really popular in Europe. They are also one of the most affordable menstrual cups in Australia. Environmentally friendly as there is nothing to throw away. Economic as it can last for many years, saving you money. Comfortable reliable and free from leaks and odours. Convenient, compact, collects more than 3 tampons worth and can be worn for up to 12 hours. Safe as it contains no harmful substances and won't cause vaginal dryness. Hygienic, easy to clean and disinfect. Made from medical grade silicone Ideal for women who are active and for those who travel or play sports. Have a grippy stem for ease of removal How to Choose Your Size Whilst there are no hard and fast rules for selecting a model size, model selection is generally based on flow, childbearing history, and cervical position, but many other factors such as anatomy, age and pelvic floor tone may influence your cup size selection. Mini: Recommended for teens or those who need a smaller size. The diameter of the OrganiCup menstrual cup Mini is 37 mm by 44 mm in length. The stem measures 14 mm. The volume of the cup is 17 ml. Model A: Recommend if you have a light-medium flow and have not given birth. The diameter of the OrganiCup menstrual cup model 1 is 40 mm by 50 mm in length. The stem measures 15 mm. The volume of the cup is 25 ml. Model B: Recommend if you have a medium-heavy flow or have given birth. The diameter of the OrganiCup menstrual cup model 2 is 45 mm by 55 mm in length. The stem measures 15 mm. The volume of the cup is 30 ml. For more information, read our blog on How To Use A Menstrual Cup OrganiCup is the award-winning menstrual cup that replaces pads and tampons. OrganiCup is a Danish company with a focus on making periods kinder to us and the environment. On average we use around 9,200 tampons over our lifetime. Using menstrual cups helps reduce tampons going to landfill. OrganiCup is available in two sizes at Flora & Fauna. Registered with the FDA. OrganiCup is certified hypoallergenic, certified vegan with no animal testing.