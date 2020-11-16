Garden of Life

Organic Women’s Daily Multivitamin Tablets

$22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

mykind Organics Women's Multivitamin is designed for women seeking the convenience of a one-a-day organic multi. Made from over 30 powdered organic fruits, vegetables and herbs, mykind Organics Women's Once Daily offers 18 vitamins and minerals, including great levels of B vitamins for radiant skin and nails.† It also provides vitamin B-12 in methylcobalamin form-a highly absorbable, active, natural form of B-12, like the B-12 in the body.† Women's Multi also delivers vegan D3 from lichen for immune support and 2.5mg of iron for blood support.† Women's Multi is made from real organic whole food, including lemons, annatto, amla berry, holy basil and many more-providing perfect support for your demanding lifestyle-all in just one organic tablet daily.† If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.