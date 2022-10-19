The Honey Pot

Organic Water Based Personal Lube

$15.39

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Scent: Scented Health Facts: Glycerin-Free, Water-Based Product Warning: Keep out of reach of children Product Form: Liquid Package Quantity: 1 Net weight: 2 fl oz (US) TCIN: 81782474 UPC: 850021589004 Item Number (DPCI): 245-03-9048 Origin: Made in the USA and Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Our new (and perfected) Organic Moisturizing Lubricant with Agave Extract is made with moisturizing agave and soothing chamomile. This natural lubricant is organic and gentle - no irritating additives or fragrances. This product is water-based for the glide and slide you’re looking for. Also made with a pH-balanced formula to support vaginal wellness. Designed with an easy pump for no unnecessary distractions. Can be used with condoms and toys. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. Women Owned Brand Target recognizes Women owned brands as Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprises that are at least 51% Women owned, operated and controlled. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.