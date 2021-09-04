Coyuchi

Organic Shredded Latex Pillow

$98.00 $78.40

Buy Now Review It

At Coyuchi

Our down-alternative pillow is filled with fluffy shreds of hypoallergenic, certified organic latex. You can scrunch and mold it to your ideal sleep shape, but it will stay lofty when poly-filled pillows go flat or down pillows need fluffing. Create custom support by unzipping the inner cover to rearrange or remove the fill. The Organic Latex Shredded Pillow is made of pure, GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex for exceptional resilience and durability. Harvested by tapping trees, natural latex rubber is a renewable, chemical-free, compostable foam. Naturally breathable and resistant to mold, mildew, and dust mites, it’s an ideal material for those with mold or dust sensitivities. Deciding between a shredded or molded latex pillow? Shredded latex imitates the loft of a traditional down pillow. The fill is more malleable and adjustable, and your head will sink more deeply into the pillow—a similar feel to down. To create more support, you’ll need to stack pillows or fold them over. Molded latex pillows are more resilient and supportive—one is all you’ll need. The contoured insert feels smooth, supporting your head in soft, even comfort, and the pillow will retain its shape for years to come. Switching from down to latex? While both can be supremely comfortable, the support of these two materials feels very different. Plan on an adjustment period of several nights to get used to the resilient softness of your new pillow. Removable pillow protector is made of a densely woven, 400 thread count organic cotton sateen Inner, non-removable pillow cover is made of organic cotton jersey knit Pillow fill and shell are made in Sri Lanka GOLS + GOTS certified > Visit our pillow guide to learn what type of pillow is best for you.