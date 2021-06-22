Coola

Organic Scalp Spray &hair Sunscreen Mist

$26.00 $20.80

Product Description Heads up. Your scalp and hair are vulnerable to sun damage every time you step outside. Part ways from burnt parts without weighing down your style. Protect these commonly overlooked areas. Coola's Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 will protect and nourish from roots to tips, including the sensitive skin on your scalp. A lightweight, yet powerful blend of plant-based antioxidants and sunscreen actives work to lock-in color, diminish dullness, and strengthen damaged hair. Brand Story At COOLA, we're passionate about creating happy, healthy lifestyle experiences. We believe that clean beauty should feel as good as it is healthy, which is why we develop organic products that you'll love wearing every day.