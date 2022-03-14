Saatva

Organic Sateen Sheet Set

$215.00

Wrap yourself in the five-star luxury of our flagship organic cotton sheets in a silky-soft, 300-thread count sateen weave that gets softer with every wash. 100% GOTS certified organic cotton Includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Split King set includes two Twin XL fitted sheets Twin/Twin XL sets include one pillowcase Deep pockets for mattresses up to 16” high Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, no bleach, tumble dry low