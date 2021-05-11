Flora Curl

Organic Rose & Honey Leave-in Detangler

Details The Flora & Curl Organic Rose & Honey Leave-In Detangler is a botanical detangling conditioner that adds softness and slip to hair to release knots and tangles to make combing and styling manageability easier. It also serves as a leave-in moisturiser with a blend of Coconut and Calendula Oils, perfect for restoring hair's healthy moisture balance. This moisturising leave-in conditioner is powerfully fortified with Organic Rose Damask Water, and infused with Honey, Sunflower, Oat, Marigold and Vitamin B to smoothen the cuticle, add shine, definition and ease manageability, whilst promoting hair softness. It helps the comb and fingers glide through hair, leaving it tangle-free and protected from breakage. A great detangling solution for all textures. Key Benefits: DETANGLES - Formulated to instantly smoothen the hair cuticle and remove knots, snarls and tangles from wavy, curly and kinky-textured hair. SMOOTHENING - Vitamin B (Panthenol) enhances natural sheen on the cuticles to create high shine and silkiness while reducing frizz and preventing more knots and tangles from forming. DAILY CONDITIONING - Rose Water adds moisture, slip and shine back into the hair for everyday moisture without weight.