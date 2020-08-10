The Honey Pot Company

Organic Regular Tampons

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Honey Pot Company

Our hypoallergenic unscented tampons offer safe and effective leak protection without the worry of harmful chemicals. A more peaceful period starts with our organic tampons. 👍🏾 100% certified organic cotton 👍🏾 Hypoallergenic 👍🏾 Free from pesticides, chemicals, chlorine, dyes, dioxins, or synthetic materials 👍🏾 BPA-free bioplastic applicator derived from sugarcane 👍🏾100% recyclable packaging Contains 18 Regular absorbency tampons. For extra protection, check out our 100% organic cotton Super-absorbent tampons.