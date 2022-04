Dr. Bronner's

Organic Pump Soap Baby Unscented

$19.75

Sweet to the body and planet! Fair trade and organic sugar gives Dr Bronner's Organic Pump Soaps a rich caramel colour and sweet scent. What it does The sugar combines with organic white grape juice to keep your skin nourished, hydrated and smooth. Organic coconut-olive-hemp oils blend for a cream Castile lather and their soap making tradition! Who's it for? Suitable for all skin types What else you need to know Certified Organic, Certified Fair Trade, Non GMO Verified, Certified Vegan, OTCO (Organic farming certified) Ingredients List Organic Sucrose*, Organic White Grape Juice, Organic Coconut Oil*, Organic Palm Kernel Oil*, Potassium Hydroxide**, Organic Olive Oil*, Organic Shikakai Powder, Organic Hemp Oil, Organic Jojoba Oil, Citric Acid, Tocopherol *CERTIFIED FAIR TRADE INGREDIENTS **None remains after saponifying oils into soap & glycerin.