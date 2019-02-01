The Sill

Organic Potting Mix

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Potting Mix Organic The Sill's organic potting mix is here for all your potting needs. Useful for tropical plants. Be sure to pack tightly when repotting and water immediately after. All natural. Volume: 4.5 quarts (unsettled). Ingredients: compost, pine bark, coir, worm castings, perlite. $14 – Add to Cart Sold Out Flat rate standard shipping; online orders free over $75. The Sill Plant Promise We guarantee our plants up to a year from purchase date.