Organic Pima Cotton High-waist Brief

$24.00 $19.20

At KENT

Description Limited edition slate brief in 100% Organic Pima Cotton. Step into these for comfortable, calm days. Sits at natural waist. Zero synthetic toxins. Zero pesticides. 100% naturally hypo-allergenic and anti-bacterial. Natural, botanical color. Discover more about botanical colors here. Features certified organic Made with GOTS certified organic pima cotton - known as the cashmere of cotton - means that no harmful chemicals were used to grow this fabric. This certification also guarantees the people making our materials are paid living wages and treated fairly. botanical color Made with plant-based dyes derived from naturally-occurring resources like plants, flowers, foods and minerals. No harmful chemcials for our body or our planet. Wash and launder these briefs with peace of mind that they are safe for our skin and mother nature. made in California Made ethically in better working conditions with living wages and respect for the environment. We work closely with our local, family-run factory in Los Angeles. synthetic free We only use 100% natural materials because they are a renewable resource, prevent pollution and help our bodies breathe. Our products are free of synthetics, like spandex and elastane, that are petrochemical based, made from nonrenewable fossil fuels and shed micro-plastics in the wash. compostable Our underwear are biodegradable and compostable, to help divert waste from landfill and harmful pollutants from entering our atmosphere. They will naturally return to earth as a resource in less than a year. #plantyourpants brief birthday Each year we celebrate your brief's birthday! Studies show we should replace everyday underwear once a year to help prevent infection. Each brief comes with a unique date of birth. Fit & Sizing Fits true to size. View our size guide . Materials & Care 100% GOTS certified organic pima cotton Machine washable, we recommend on cool for the conscious choice Line dry to help your briefs (and our environment) last longer Made in California