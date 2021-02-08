Quince

Organic Percale Luxe Sheet Set

$89.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Description These organic percale sheets are cool, crisp, and super smooth. 400 thread count and woven from 100% organic extra long staple cotton, they're perfect for hot sleepers and warm climates. In fact, they were selected by SleepFoundation.org for their "Best Percale Sheets" list. Details Named "Best Cooling Percale Sheets" by SleepFoundation.org. The percale sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases Twin, Full, & Queen includes standard cases. King and Cal King includes king cases. 400 thread count Deep 16" pocket on fitted sheet Free of harmful chemicals and toxins Crafted in Tiruppur, India Care / Maintenance Machine wash cool using mild laundry detergent. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low or hang dry. Remove promptly.