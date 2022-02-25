Wild One

Organic Pb&j Treats

$8.00

A tasty take on a classic combo. Our natural baked dog treats are made with 9 organic ingredients, including ground peanuts, blueberries and flax seeds. Plant based and Certified USDA Organic, these snacks contain no artificial colors, flavors or fillers, and are free of corn, wheat and soy. Simply clean and delicious treats for good dogs! Each 8oz. bag contains about 60 treats.