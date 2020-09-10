Dr. Alkaitis

Organic Night Cream

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Onda Beauty

DESCRIPTION: A deeply moisturizing natural anti-wrinkle cream that repairs and tightens skin of face and neck. Visibly refines enlarged pores and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. Bursting with restorative and rejuvenating phytonutrients. Visibly tightens skin by improving elasticity Restores vitality Moisture replenishing 1 fl 0z (30 ml) | 100% active | two month supply Formulated with Dr. Alkaitis' Organic Herbal Skin Repair Complex. Recommended for all skin conditions. You can use this cream daily. HOW TO USE: After cleansing apply a pea size amount of this lightweight cream to your face and neck and gently massage into your skin. Because our Organic Night Cream is created with living ingredients, always put a lid on the bottle after use to preserve the purity of your natural, organic product. INGREDIENTS: Aloe vera gel*, virgin cold pressed shea butter*, Dr. Alkaitis' Herbal Skin Repair Complex (jojoba*, olive*, brier rose blossomsº, wild carrotº, echinacea root*, coltsfoot*, horsetail*, water navelwort*, marigold blossoms* and roman chamomile flowers*), vegetable lecithin, citrus seed extract. We also added natural full spectrum vitamin E (D- alpha, beta, gamma and delta tocopherols) complex, natural vitamins A, B and C complexes and 100% pure essential oils. * certified organically grown º ethically wild-crafted