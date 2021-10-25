KIKI Health

Organic Nature’s Living Superfood 20g

£7.00

At Cult Beauty

With 32 primary ingredients – painstakingly selected and balanced to ensure maximum absorption and utilisation by the body – this ultra-fine, soluble powder is the key to being the best ‘you’ that you can be. Developed to support all aspects of your everyday nutritional requirements, this can be mixed with juice or water, or sprinkled over cereal or salad to promote immunity and overall wellbeing. Cleansing and detoxifying, this helps maintain digestive health while supporting kidney and liver function; it’s also beneficial for your blood – boosting circulation and supporting healthy bones – while a potent level of enzymes aids healthy digestion. A one-stop nutrient shop, it’s the ultimate (supernatural!) way to keep your system firing on all cylinders.