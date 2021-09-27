noyah

Organic & Natural Lip Balm

Not a synthetic lip balm! Noyah's Organic & Natural Lip Balm is made in the USA with only 4-6 ingredients & an 88% PCR tube - better for you and the planet. Features Made with only 5 ingredients so familiar, you won't need a dictionary: coconut oil, beeswax, extra virgin olive oil, natural flavor and stevia. Made with 88% PCR (post-consumer recycled) material, one of the only balms in the world. USDA Certified Organic. USDA Certified Biobased 100% (carbon radio-decay analysis showing 100% of the carbon is natural). Made in the USA. Noyah's lip balms are nature making love to your lips! Being natural, they are different from the synthetic ones you're used to. They don't contain petrolatum - which is made of petroleum (oil) and a key ingredient of many synthetics, so feel less oily and more textured. Benefits Not only will your lips get all of the feel-good moisture they need, you'll feel good knowing you're using a lip balm that's friendlier to your body and the planet And if you need one more reason to feel cuddly good, tag #livedivinely and @noyahcosmetics on a post and Noyah will donate a product to the homeless Formulated Without Preservatives, gluten, parabens, sulphates