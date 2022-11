Saatva

Organic Mattress Pad

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saatva

Sleep blissfully on our diamond-quilted organic mattress pad with its plush layer of added comfort and protection. 100% GOTS certified organic cotton wicks away moisture Organic cotton side panels with an extra-wide elastic band to keep the mattress pad in place Fits mattresses up to 16" high Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, no bleach, tumble dry