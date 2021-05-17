Avocado Green Mattress

Organic Luxury Plush Mattress

$3999.00 $3749.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avocado Green Mattress

Spectacularly plush! Our new certified organic Luxury Plush Mattress and Plush Pillow-Top Mattress — handmade in Los Angeles. Featuring 21 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, mohair, silk, flax, and cotton, combined with up to 3,136 individually pocketed coils arranged in five zones for support and motion isolation. Requires deep pocket sheets. Optional foundation sold separately. Climate Neutral Certified. Our softest mattress.