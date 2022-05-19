Avocado

Updated 2022 Design: Spectacularly luxe! Our new certified organic Luxury Mattress and Luxury Plush Mattress with attached pillow-top. Handmade in Los Angeles with the best domestic and international materials. Features 17 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, mohair, silk, hemp, and cotton, combined with up to 3,136 individually pocketed coils arranged in five zones for support and motion isolation. Requires deep pocket sheets. Optional foundation sold separately. Climate Neutral Certified. Our softest mattress. Ships flat, not roll packed.