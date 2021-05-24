eos

Organic Lip Balm – Sweet Mint (2 Pack)

#1 Organic Lip Balm: Sweet Mint. 100% all natural sustainably sourced lip balm with garden fresh mint flavor!* All Natural Moisture and Protection: Natural butters, oils and waxes protect and lock in moisture to give you the healthiest lips and long lasting hydration Smooth Application: Swipe on this conditioning, moisturizing lip balm with all natural Shea Butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax leave lips feeling smooth Sustainably Sourced Shea: Packed with wild grown, sustainably sourced 100% natural shea butter to make your lips feel moisturized, protected and soft All Natural Lip Care: We are paraben, phthalate and gluten free; PETA certified; No products tested on animals *#1 Organic lip balm as per Nielsen Total US xAOC, reports for prior 52 w/e 6.15.20 Discover a lip balm that’s 100% natural and 100% delicious. Our all-natural Sweet Mint flavor tastes like just-picked mint from the garden — smooth, mellow and refreshing.USDA Certified Organic, sustainably-sourced shea butter and all natural flavors—because good-for-you can be delicious too. We make our eos 100% Natural Shea Lip Balm with wild-grown shea butter and hydrating coconut and jojoba oils for long-lasting hydration.