Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Eileen Fisher
Organic Linen Boxy Tunic
$158.00
$94.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Stay polished even on the warmest, wilting days in an organic-linen tunic that's minimally detailed for a clean look.
Need a few alternatives?
Wildtxthrifts
Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl
BUY
$78.00
Depop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Femme T-shirt S
BUY
$92.00
$128.00
Heroine
Jacquemus
Les Santons De Provence Wool Top 38
BUY
$175.58
Vestiaire Collective
Souvenir
Palma Top
BUY
$65.00
$130.00
Verishop
More from Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Organic Handkerchief Linen Long Shirt
BUY
$178.00
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Cozy Organic Cotton Interlock Box-top
BUY
$58.00
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher
Band Collar Stretch Silk Dress
BUY
$199.90
$368.00
Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher
Ribbed Knit Straight Leg Ankle Pants
BUY
$84.00
$168.00
Nordstrom
More from Tops
Wildtxthrifts
Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl
BUY
$78.00
Depop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Femme T-shirt S
BUY
$92.00
$128.00
Heroine
Jacquemus
Les Santons De Provence Wool Top 38
BUY
$175.58
Vestiaire Collective
Souvenir
Palma Top
BUY
$65.00
$130.00
Verishop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted