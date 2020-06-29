Vitruvi

Organic Lavender Essential Oil

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Description: With the Organic Lavender Essential, Vitruvi provides several ways in which you can amplify your overall well-being with simple daily gestures. Perfect to add to your bedtime ritual, this essential oil delivers soothing, floral scents with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that can make it go the extra mile. Ingredients: 100% Organic Lavender Essential Oil