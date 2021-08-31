Avocado Mattress

Organic Latex Mattress (queen)

$2199.00 $2049.00

Our first all foam latex mattress (without springs) — our most sustainable mattress yet! Featuring a patent-pending design that delivers ideal comfort, motion isolation, and responsiveness. 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable. 9 inches of organic latex, plus organic cotton and organic wool, 3 zones, 4 handles, bounce dampening layers, and a low profile. Handmade in Los Angeles. Our firmest mattress. Vegan? We now offer a vegan version made without wool.