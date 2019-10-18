Bolio

Organic Hemp Reusable Cone Coffee Filter

$8.95

The Bolio Resuable No. 4 Hemp Coffee Filters Makes Delicious Pour Over Coffee Without a Paper Filter Hemp Filters are reusable hundreds of times and are great for making smooth, natural tasting coffee. Hemp and paper are almost the same in their ability to filter, however paper tends to have an initial "paper flavor" while after the first use, hemp gains the flavor of the coffee its self. We offer both no. 4 and v60 conical hemp filters. If your not sure which to go with, we have found that the no.4 fits best in the Bolio Coffee Carafe and holds up around the top of the container really nicely instead of slouching down when full of coffee grounds. The No. 4 also fits perfectly in the Chemex 6, 8 and 10 cup unit. If your using a Hario V60 cone dripper, use our v60 size filter. The Bolio hemp filters are easy to fill, lift out, clean, and dry for future use. Additional Benefits Include: 100% Organic. Eco-Friendly. Anti Bacterial. Easy to Use. Easy to Clean. Natural Tasting Coffee. Risk-Free Guarantee: We are confident that Bolio will become your new go-to source for pour over coffee products that if we’re wrong, we’ll give you your money back. If you aren't overjoyed with the results, we'll refund 100% of your money for any reason, no questions asked.