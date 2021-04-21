United States
Eileen Fisher
Organic Handkerchief Linen Long Shirt
$178.00
At Eileen Fisher
A relaxed long shirt with a mandarin collar and button front. Breezy and effortless in our organic linen weave with natural texture. Close at the shoulders, wider at the hem. A silhouette that fits the body with ease. Our lightest, finest organic linen. Flax from France in a handkerchief-weight weave. Loved since 1997. Organic farming supports clean water and healthy soil. We design our line as a system of simple shapes and signature fits so you can easily find the options that work for you.