Sister Scientist

Organic Hand Cleanser Spray

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK + GRN

Bye-Bye Nasties! This moisturizing hand sanitizer spray is the perfect companion to have with you at all times to fight off unwanted, invisible germs. Unlike other alcohol-based sanitizers, DETOX has been specifically formulated to kill 99.9% of germs while hydrating the skin using organic moisturizers such as aloe vera, glycerin, and Vitamin E. DETOX is also infused with organic lemongrass essential oil or lavender essential oil to create a delightful, aromatic experience while the 65% alcohol does its job to fight off easter germs. This no-rinse cleansing spray is exactly what you need to stay clean, healthy, and zen in a world full of “nasties.” Directions: Spray into palms of hands and rub together. Supervise children under 6. Warnings: For external use only. Flammable. Keep away from fire or flame. Do not use near eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Stop use and contact doctor if skin or eye irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, seek medical help or contact Poison Control Center immediately. Active Ingredients Ethyl Alcohol 65% Inactive ingredients: Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Organic Glycerin, Organic Lavender Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Water.