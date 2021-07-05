RE/DONE

’90s Relaxed Long High-rise Straight-leg Jeans

$431.00 $219.00

Size & Fit Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size 26 Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a straight leg fit Details Straight-leg jeans Faded Denim Multipockets Belt loops High-rise cut Partially concealed button fastenings along front Folded cuffs Non-stretchy fabric Mid-weight fabric Medium wash Machine wash The unique distressing and finish of each RE/DONE style may differ slightly to that pictured 100% Cotton