United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
RE/DONE
’90s Relaxed Long High-rise Straight-leg Jeans
$431.00$219.00
At Well Made Clothes
Size & Fit Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size 26 Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a straight leg fit Details Straight-leg jeans Faded Denim Multipockets Belt loops High-rise cut Partially concealed button fastenings along front Folded cuffs Non-stretchy fabric Mid-weight fabric Medium wash Machine wash The unique distressing and finish of each RE/DONE style may differ slightly to that pictured 100% Cotton