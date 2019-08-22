By Sarah London

Organic Facial Oil

99% Organic | 100% Natural Winner of Best Facial Oil and Best Skincare Product Launch - for the second year in a row! Handmade in England with the finest cold-pressed, certified organic plant-based ingredients, this Organic Facial Oil is your everyday natural face oil to promote healthy, flawless skin. It's your go-to daily facial moisturising skincare hero. The multi award-winning and cult favourite Organic Facial Oil is a vegan face oil for all skin types - with a full ingredient list on the front label. Key benefits from the 6 cold-pressed, plant-based ingredients include: Organic Sweet Almond Oil supports the formation of new skin cells and the production of collagen Organic Apricot Oil is high in Vitamins A, C and E to provide long-lasting nourishment Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil is your natural anti-inflammatory hero Organic Argan Oil is a light, fast-absorbing plant-based ingredient that helps to balance sebum production due to its high oleic acid content Organic Evening Primrose Oil is rich in gamma linolenic acid to help skin retain moisture Vitamin E neutralises the effects of free radicals to help prevent damage caused by everyday pollution and UV rays Suitable for both men and women and all skin ages and types, including dry, sensitive and oily-prone skin.