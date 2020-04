OrganicCottonMart

Organic Cotton Yoga Mat – Natural, Hand Weaved And Fair Trade

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A NATURE-LOVING CHOICE - Our yoga mat is made of 100 organic cotton. Unlike those made from synthetic materials, like rubber and nylon, no harsh chemicals were involved in its production. You can rest assured it does not cause any harm to mother earth. HANDMADE WITH CARE - Handwoven by artisans