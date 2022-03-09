Kent

Organic Cotton Thong

At KENT

Super soft, non-toxic and ultra breathable, our thongs feature a wider, comfy waist and are made with 100% organic pima cotton for premium everyday comfort. For days when you want a little cheek or seamless option, our thong is simple and smooth, designed to flatter and fit all body types. KENT briefs have no digging or annoying tags, are hypoallergenic, naturally cooling and free from nasties like petrochemicals, pesticides and micro plastics. Our briefs are made in California, and arrive to you in recyclable and compostable packaging - our briefs are 100% compostable too. When their time is up, you can literally "Plant Your Pants" - pop them in a compost and they will return to soil in only 90 days!