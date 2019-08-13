Classic comfort. Patagonia is one of the most popular brands around today for a reasonthey make good stuff. And the Patagonia Women's Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover Sweatshirt is one of the best things they make. There's a reason its light-wearing comfort and easy warmth stick around season after season. Made from a soft organic cotton blend, this pullover sports a classic diamond quilted pattern that also works as an effective heat-trapping system, letting you wear it alone to keep cozy on the couch or throw it on as a layer for your next winter adventure. Keep the cold out on fall hikes or summer nights around the campfire with a buttoned stand up collar and cuffs at the hip and sleeves. A buttoned chest pocket adds detailing and convenient storage for smaller items. .Get trusted comfort with this soft and light Patagonia classic. Diamond quilted pattern showcases a classic design and keeps heat in. High stand up collar has button snaps for versatile wearing. Accented pocket holds smaller items and adds detail. Cuffs on sleeves and waist keep cold out on chilly fall nights. .