Parachute

Organic Cotton Puff Comforter

$289.00 $202.30

Buy Now Review It

At Parachute

Custom made in Los Angeles, CA (made in USA) Eco-friendly construction 100% Solid wood frame Cleanable and breathable hypoallergenic fabrics Reversible and flippable detached cushioning Seat cushions are high density foam offering a cozy yet supportive sit /no flame retardants added Lifetime guarantee on frame and workmanship 5.5" thick Full Size deluxe innerspring mattress Easy-fold steel mechanism w/1 year manufacturer guarantee NOTE: Chaise configuration is based on the position of the chaise while you are standing and FACING the sofa (NOT sitting on it)