Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Threshold

Organic Cotton Printed Sheet Set 300 Thread Count

$45.99$41.39
At Target
Make your retreat soft and sustainable with an Organic Cotton Sheet Set from Threshold. Rest easy knowing your bedding is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton that’s been brushed for softness. Available in a variety of classic and fun colors and patterns to freshen up your space.We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.
Featured in 2 stories
The Most Breathable White Sheet Sets
by Elizabeth Buxton
These Are The Best Bedroom Colors For Good Sleep
by Cait Munro