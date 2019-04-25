South Shore

Organic Cotton & Pine Play Tent With Chalkboard

An indoor tent for kidsStimulate your kids’ imagination with this play tent, where they can shut out the real world. They’ll have a ton of fun in their favorite new hideaway. This is the gift of their dreams – a great way to say you know how to make them happy! Mini-Scandinavian kid’s houseTwo things make this little house so light and airy- the window on one side and the front and back “doors” – both of which can be held open by tying the little strings to the wood frame. The sleek look and choice of materials make this tent a perfect fit with the Scandinavian trend. A chalkboard they can personalizeThis little play tent comes with a cute little chalkboard for your kid’s name, a camp name, or a “No grown-ups!” warning. You can write on it with chalk and wipe it off with a small wet cloth. 1-year limited guaranteeSouth Shore is proud to stand behind this scandinavian play tent with chalkboard with an exclusive 1-year limited guarantee. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered. All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item it shipped in 1 box. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. If you have questions regarding this product or need assistance do not hesitate to contact South Shore Furniture 7 days support. You can reach customer support by phone at 1.800.290.0465 or you may chat with an agent live at- www.southshorefurniture.com. This product is made in China for South Shore with cotton and 100% solid wood. Accessories not included.