Ninety Percent

Organic Cotton Oversized Tie-dye Hoodie

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ninety Percent

The best hoodies come oversized and ultra-cosy. We’ve updated our classic jumbo style in our new-season mottled tie-dye, for a slice of holiday during the incoming sub-zero temperatures. Made from 100% organic cotton, it’s as warm and comfortable as they come. Layer over tonal grey trousers for a chic downtime look.