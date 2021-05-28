Green Island

Organic Cotton Mesh Produce Bags

£7.95

I have boycotted those flimsy plastic bags at the supermarket for your fruit and veg for years. It can be really annoying sometimes when juggling large amounts of produce when they’re rolling around in your basket. Not anymore! This set of three organic mesh produce bags will hold all of your fruit, veg and nuts and make you the stylish eco-conscious one at the checkout! All of our products are sent out in one of our compostable mailers or recyclable packaging and we plant a tree for every order. What We Love - GOTS certified organic cotton mesh - Keeps your fruit and veggies separate - Drawstring closure - Lightweight & machine washable at 30 degrees, line dry - Set of three sizes 28 x 20cm, 28 x 34cm, 28 x 44cm