Pangaia

Organic Cotton Loose Hoodie

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pangaia

We created this Loose Hoodie using 100% GOTS certified organic cotton. The fabric feel is similar to 'French Terry'. It is light, breathable and soft on the skin. The fit is very relaxed with a loose, raw hem. This bright Celestial Blue was created using Environmentally Friendly Dyes and a recycled water system. King is 189cm and wears a size M in Black.