At KENT

Sky +Sand pre-orders close April 30th / Ship end of May Mid-rise and fuller coverage, made with 100% GOTS certified organic pima cotton - the "cashmere of cotton". The hipster is designed with a comfy, wider mid-section, halfway between a boyshort and a bikini. It's our fullest coverage brief yet. Designed to fit and flatter all body types, our briefs won’t pull, pinch, dig or ride up - just a cute bum guarantee. Naturally hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial, and free from petrochemicals, pesticides and micro plastics. Our briefs will keep your body cool and comfortable all day long. And because ours are made with 100% organic cotton, they are naturally moisture wicking to help prevent irritation and infection. Our briefs are made in California, and arrive to you in recyclable and compostable packaging - our briefs are 100% compostable too. When their time is up, you can literally "Plant Your Pants" - pop them in a compost and they will return to soil in only 90 days!