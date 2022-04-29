Kent

Organic Cotton High-waist Brief

Sky + Sand pre-orders close April 30th / Ship end of May Super soft, non-toxic and ultra breathable underwear made from lightweight 100% organic pima cotton for everyday comfort. Our high-waist briefs are simple and smooth, perfect under high-waist jeans, skirts, dresses and everything in between. Designed to flatter and fit all body types, KENT briefs have no digging or annoying tags, are hypoallergenic, naturally cooling and free from nasties like petrochemicals, pesticides and micro plastics. Our briefs are made in California, and arrive to you in recyclable and compostable packaging - our briefs are 100% compostable too. When their time is up, you can literally "Plant Your Pants" - pop them in a compost and they will return to soil in only 90 days!