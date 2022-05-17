For Days

Organic Cotton Daily Tee

$32.00

Live out your days in our Organic Cotton Daily Tee. It’s completely lightweight, organic cotton that’s soft to the touch and made to last. Airy and updated, it’s a flattering take on the ever-adored tee. Our Organic Cotton Daily Tee is a straight tee that’s flatteringly trim and also comfortably loose. It will twist a bit with wash, but fits true-to-size. Liesel is 5’ 10” wearing a S in Paloma. Aqua is 5’ 10'' wearing a S in Celadon. Ellie is 5’ 9'' wearing a S in Black and Navy. Molly is 6’ 1” wearing a M in Rose and Bluelight. Rita is 5’ 11'' wearing a S in Grey. Our Lightweight Organic Cotton is 100% organic – a lightweight, wearable fabric with slight sheerness that is breezy and natural. We know that you care about your products lasting, that’s why we use only the best. Remember to machine wash cold on a gentle cycle and lay flat to dry in order to keep your clothes at their best. Zero waste. 100% recyclable fashion. Organic and recycled cottons. Non-toxic dyes. Earn closet cash with your purchase. Wear. Tear. Stain. Stretch. When you’re ready, swap out the old and use your closet cash toward your new For Days crush. This is closed-loop fashion. Earn Closet Cash for shopping sustainably and recycling responsibly. Get 20% back instantly in Closet Cash with every purchase. Earn an extra $5 in Closet Cash for each For Days’ item you recycle.