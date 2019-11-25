Coyuchi

Organic Cotton Comforter

A versatile basic layer, our Organic Cotton Comforter provides lightweight warmth. Use it on its own like a quilt, layer it with blankets, or place it over a down duvet to create a cozy nest. Cotton fibers give this piece a heavier, cooler feel than down—the weight and warmth are more comparable to a synthetic comforter, but made of 100% organic cotton inside and out. Box-stitching keeps the fill evenly distributed, and the all-cotton construction makes the comforter easy to care for. If you like the cotton construction but are looking for a warmer layer, consider our midweight Double-Stitched Organic Cotton Comforter. It’s made with luxurious-feeling cotton sateen instead of percale and has more cotton fill for added warmth. Hypoallergenic 220-thread-count shell. 240 square meters per gram weight. 100% organic cotton, sourced and woven in India. GOTS certified.