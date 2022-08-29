United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Saatva
Organic Cotton Channel Quilt
$215.00
At Saatva
Product description This all-cotton, all-season quilt is made with a 300 thread count sateen weave that gets softer with every wash. It’s designed to layer in colder months, but is light and breathable on its own for warmer months. Details 100% GOTS certified organic cotton Organic cotton batting Vertical 1” channel quilt pattern Center envelope opening on shams Spot clean preferable. Machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, no bleach, tumble dry low