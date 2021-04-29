Entireworld

Organic Cotton Boxer

$22.00

Like a tickle on your junkstein. Fabric: Super soft, lightweight organic cotton jersey. Fit: Not bike messenger tight, but not baggy saggy boxer, these guys are the perfect balance of ease and fit. They run true to size, so follow this chart: XS = 28" S = 29-30" M = 31-32" L = 33-34" XL = 34-36" Akerele is 6’ and is wearing a Medium Pay in 4 interest-free installments with ⓘ Care Machine wash warm. Don't throw them in the dryer unless you've sized up because they'll shrink. Best case scenario - let them dry flat in the shade. It'll extend the life of your underwear and it'll save energy too. Never use bleach. Don't take them to the dry cleaner. And don't iron your underwear. You don't need to do that.