Mustela

Organic Cleansing Gel

Mustela Organic Cleansing Gel is a sulfate-free hair and body wash that cleans skin without stripping it of natural oils. This cleanser is gentle enough for sensitive skin types and can be used by the entire family. Our cleansing gel is formulated without dye and won’t stain clothing. Mustela’s latest collection offers four clean and effective skin care essentials with the whole family in mind. These straightforward formulas are made with fewer ingredients because less is more. The key ingredient throughout is organic olive oil, which is thoughtfully sourced from family-owned groves in the South of France. After harvest, the olives undergo a cold-pressed extraction process to maximize potency and skin-nourishing properties. In addition to olive oil, the products are enriched with soothing ingredients including organic aloe vera and sunflower oil. The entire collection is vegan and completely fragrance-free. Paraben-free, phthalate-free, phenoxyethanol-free and hypoallergenic to minimize the risk of allergic reactions. Tested under dermatological control. Safe for daily use from birth on.