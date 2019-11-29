Honest Beauty

Organic Beauty Facial Oil

$27.99 $21.66

Buy Now Review It

Usda-certified Organic facial oil Replenishes moisture-depleted skin for a supple feel Enriched with pure seed and fruit oils like nourishing avocado and Apricot kernel. Leaves skin smoother and more radiant Naturally scented with a botanical blend of rose, ylang ylang and clove oils Made without: parabens, silicones, paraffin's, dyes, Synthetic fragrances Cruelty Free Dermatologist tested & Hypoallergenic When it comes to replenishing moisture-depleted skin, This lightweight Honest Beauty Facial oil is a total natural. Usda-certified organic ingredients in every drop deliver radiant results for smoother, more luminous skin. A blend of pure seed and fruit oils like avocado and Apricot kernel help nourish skin and restore vital moisture while rose, ylang ylang and clove oils lend the silky formula Its subtle, natural scent.