CAKE

Organic Aloe

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cake

This nourishing water and aloe-based lubricant is perfect for partner and vaginal self-play, including toy play. The organic formula is ultra-moisturizing because it’s infused with natural ingredients which hydrate the most intimate areas. Our other organic good-for-you ingredients include a proprietary blend of mushroom extract, quinoa, hemp, flax green tea, and oat. Intimate parts will like it, we promise.