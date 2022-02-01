Strawberry Leopard

Orchid U Not Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color

What is it? Strawberry Leopard Semi-Permanent Conditioning Hair Color is for the rare beauties of the world. Strawberry Leopard is a new conditioner-based, semi-permanent hair color line with 18 transformative vibrant shades lasting up to 8 weeks. The possibilities are endless. Get bold, vibrant hair color that helps repair and rejuvenate the condition of hair. This gentle, DIY-friendly formula is infused with Vitamin B5, Mango Oil and Shea Butter for nourishing hydration. Each bottle is power-packed with our exclusive bonding technology — along with rich Rice Proteins and Amino Acids — to strengthen, nourish and rejuvenate damaged hair. That way, you can switch up your hair color as much as you want without worrying about the damage! Pair it with the Pastel Mixer to customize your look and create your own unique, soft shade. Vegan, Cruelty-Free and Gluten-Free. Try the new Strawberry Leopard color to deliver long-lasting, vibrant results. You are as rare as the Strawberry Leopard. Custom mix the shades to be whatever gorgeous color you dare and stay wild! Strawberry Leopard Help Line: Do you have product questions or need technical support? Call us at 1-855-826-7502 Our hotlines are open from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday – Friday CENTRAL TIME. What makes it special? Bonding Technology helps to repair and rejuvenate the condition of hair Infused with Vitamin B5, Shea Butter & Mango Oil No Ammonia, Ethyl Alcohol, or PPD Vegan, Gluten & Cruelty Free Results lasts up to 8 weeks Yummy fruity fragrance No developer needed