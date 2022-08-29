Good Vibrations

G Marks the Spot! G-spot finding and stimulation just got easier with this slim, firm, and powerful multi-speed vibrator. A generously-sized rounded head, easily-maneuverable slim long handle, and perfectly angled shape all add up to a fun and pleasurable G-spot ride. Strong vibration at the tip makes this a great for external stimulation as well. Control the variable intensity with an easy-to-use twist dial located at the base. Uses 2 x AA Batteries, not included. Pleasure Works by Good Vibes is a selection of toys and products hand-picked by Good Vibrations’ team of Sex Educators, bringing you the highest quality toys at budget prices. Explore Good Vibes’ Pleasure Works collection.