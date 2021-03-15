Orchard Corset

Orchard Corset Cs-426 Standard Womens Cotton Underbust Original Steel Boned Waist Training Corset

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

Standard and Plus Size Corset. Beautiful waist trainer corset designed for both new and dedicated waist training. Women’s corset features heavy duty construction is an excellent choice for that classic hourglass shape. Perfect for those looking for a stylish solution for back pain or back support. Our steel boned corsets provide solid structure to your middle and lower back, providing posture correction and support at home or work. 100% Premium Cotton Fabric Average Torso Length; Dimensions: 10.5" Front Center / 11.75" Back / 10.25" Side 24 Flat and Spiral Steel Bones; Waist Tape Reinforcement for Enhanced Waist Training The CS-426 Standard is perfect for creating extreme curves on shorter torsos (and works for long torsos). This beautiful, sturdy cotton steel boned waist trainer has a contoured underbust and hip and high back to eliminate back bulge.