Saks Potts

Orange Shearling Foxy Gloss Coat

Long sleeve patent lambskin coat in orange. Tonal shearling shawl lapel collar and cuffs. Button closure at front. Adjustable pin-buckle belt and welt pockets at waist. Twin inverted pleats at back. Welt pocket at interior. Logo-patterned textile lining in black and white. Fully lined. Antiqued silver-tone hardware. Supplier color: Orange Body: 100% lambskin. Trim: 100% lamb fur. Lining: 100% polyester. Imported.